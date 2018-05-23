× Police say Beech Grove woman’s rape report was falsely made

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A rape reported on May 16 was falsely made, according to the Beech Grove Police Department.

Police made the announcement Wednesday, adding that there is no public threat to the community.

The woman who made the report claimed she was sexually assaulted in her own home on S. 6th Ave by a complete stranger in the middle of the day.

It was originally thought that the attacker cut open a screen and climbed through a window before strangling the woman by the neck and forcing her to the ground.

After an “extensive investigation into the home invasion,” police said the incident never happened.