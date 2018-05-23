× Police: Woman threatened to decapitate car dealership employee with hatchet

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A woman threatened to use a hatchet to decapitate a car dealership employee after storming into his office this week.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the J.D. Byrider located at 2425 W. Third St.

The employee told police that a woman with a hatchet came into his office and demanded to see the owner, claiming the dealership had swindled her son.

The employee informed the woman that the owner hadn’t visited the Bloomington location in a decade, causing the woman to become irate, police said. She threatened to cut his head off and slammed the hatchet into the employee’s desk, causing $100 in damage.

Police found the woman—identified as 44-year-old Brandy Turner—on Third Street, where she was described as incoherent and yelling.

She was taken to the Monroe County Jail, and police said she was in possession of a used syringe during booking.

Police said Turner was wanted on three arrests warrants for failure to appear in court for pending cases in Monroe and Owen counties. The charges included driving while suspended, criminal trespassing and public intoxication, police said.