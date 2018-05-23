× Warm may rolls on; holiday weekend outlook

Our warm May rolls on. Temperatures this afternoon are forecast to reach the lower 80’s. That will make for the 23rd day above average and the 17th 80° for this Month.

Other than a little heat, this is a perfect evening to get to the lawn. We’ll be dry with temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s.

Bonus! We’re less humid today too. Dew-points have dropped significantly from yesterday and we’re setup for a comfortable evening.

It will be sunny, dry and warm again tomorrow. A perfect day to catch the Indians for their last game home with Louisville before they go on the road. First pitch is at 11:05 AM.

Looking ahead to the race and holiday weekend. It will certainly be hot and humid. Unfortunately, it comes with the chance for some rain showers and storms. While the rain is currently targeting the late evening hours on Saturday and Sunday, a pup-up shower or storm during the afternoon can’t be ruled out. We will continue to bring you updates as we get closer. Stay tuned!