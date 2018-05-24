× Celebrities attending the 102nd running of the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several celebrities will attend the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 this Sunday.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Thursday who will walk the red carpet, which will be located adjacent to the Pagoda.

The following stars will be in attendance:

Kelly Clarkson , singer, will perform national anthem before race

Chris Hemsworth, actor, will wave green flag as honorary starter

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers guard, will drive Pace Car on pace laps

Nick Goepper, two-time Olympic medal-winning skier, will serve as grand marshal

Ben Higgins, “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” star

Arie Luyendyk Jr., “The Bachelor” star and Indianapolis 500 veteran

Adam Carolla, podcast host and comedian

Richard Rawlings, “Fast N’ Loud” reality show host

Willy T. Ribbs, first African-American to race in Indianapolis 500

Cara Mund, Miss America 2018

Kevin Coleman, Red Bull Air Race World Championship pilot

More celebrities are expected to be added to the lineup as race day approaches.

Click here for more Indy 500 coverage.