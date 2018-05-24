Celebrities attending the 102nd running of the Indy 500
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several celebrities will attend the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 this Sunday.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Thursday who will walk the red carpet, which will be located adjacent to the Pagoda.
The following stars will be in attendance:
- Kelly Clarkson , singer, will perform national anthem before race
- Chris Hemsworth, actor, will wave green flag as honorary starter
- Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers guard, will drive Pace Car on pace laps
- Nick Goepper, two-time Olympic medal-winning skier, will serve as grand marshal
- Ben Higgins, “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” star
- Arie Luyendyk Jr., “The Bachelor” star and Indianapolis 500 veteran
- Adam Carolla, podcast host and comedian
- Richard Rawlings, “Fast N’ Loud” reality show host
- Willy T. Ribbs, first African-American to race in Indianapolis 500
- Cara Mund, Miss America 2018
- Kevin Coleman, Red Bull Air Race World Championship pilot
More celebrities are expected to be added to the lineup as race day approaches.