I-74 project will close one lane of US 231 starting next week in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation have announced that U.S. 231 will have daily lane closures underneath I-74 in Montgomery County beginning on or after Tuesday, May 29. Contractors will be closing one lane between the hours of 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. to saw cut and demolish the I-74 bridge deck. These closures are scheduled to last through the end of June.

The I-74 project includes replacing the decks on the bridges over Little Sugar Creek, Sugar Creek, the CSX Railroad, U.S. 231 and over Black Creek.

The cost of the two-year project is expected to be nearly $14.6 million dollars.

Contractors will be working on the I-74 westbound bridges this year and on the eastbound bridges during the 2019 construction season. The contract completion date is scheduled in May of 2020.