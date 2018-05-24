Indy 500 porch parties bringing neighbors together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – How well do you know your neighbors?

IMS and the Harrison Arts Center is helping neighbors connect around the thrill of racing.

The concept took off three years ago. This year, IMS Porch Parties are not only connecting neighbors. The concept is healing communities and building bridges of hope.

Joanna Lenoire has lived in the Hillside community since she was 16 years old. She remembers when all the families knew each other and literally did life together. Today, she says it is much different. She only has two neighbors after so many families have moved out.

Joanna decided to register for an IMS Porch Party and invite people from the Kennedy King, Herron Morton, and Hillside neighborhoods.

IMS provided the decorations, pace cars and some star power, and neighbors made the new connections and friendships happen.

Allison Melangton, VP of Events at Hulman Motorsports, says when people do life together they also solve problems together.

Joanna is hoping these new friendships will become lasting relationships that build stronger communities.

"I hope it brings the people that are here in the community together to know that we can all be family." said Joanna. She also thinks they'll now make the lndy 500 neighborhood Porch Party an annual tradition.

