ISP: Over $125,000 worth of meth seized in Bloomington, biggest bust in Monroe County history

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana State Police say they have seized the largest amount of methamphetamine during a single bust in the history of Monroe County.

The investigation began on May 22 when a trooper conducted a traffic stop along SR 37 near Arlington Rd. During that stop, around 4 grams of meth was recovered. Information obtained during the traffic stop led authorities to a possible meth dealer in Bloomington.

The next day, ISP raided a house connected to that information and found nearly 2 ounces of meth. They also seized three handguns, pills, marijuana and paraphernalia.

Authorities learned information during the seizure which led them to Tiffany Flynn and Brandon Morris.

They were pulled over near Kinser Pike and SR 45/46 bypass after ISP believed they were trafficking meth. Over two ounces of meth, along with paraphernalia and pills were reportedly located in their vehicle.

A search warrant was executed on their residence on Valley View Lane in Bloomington. ISP troopers located around 2.75 pounds of methamphetamine, currency, scales and drug packaging materials.

Norris was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

Flynn was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule IV, III and II controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.