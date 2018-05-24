× Nick Goepper, Olympic medalist from Indiana, to serve as Indy 500 grand marshal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two-time Olympic slopestyle skiing medalist Nick Goepper will serve as the grand marshal of the Indianapolis 500 this year.

Goepper, who was born in Fort Wayne and raised in Lawrenceburg, will give the command for drivers to report to their cars during pre-race ceremonies.

“I’m super excited to return to IMS for another awesome Indy 500 experience,” Goepper said. “Being grand marshal of the world’s largest single-day sporting event is a big honor, and I know it’s going to be a great race.”

The 24-year-old won the silver medal in men’s slopestyle skiing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He also claimed the bronze medal in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Along with Olympic achievements, Goepper has also made a name for himself in the Winter X Games, winning three gold and two silver medals.

In March, Gov. Eric Holcomb awarded Goepper the Sagamore of the Wabash, presented to Hoosiers who have rendered a distinguished service to the state or the governor.

“Nick Goepper has performed with excellence on some of the biggest stages in global sport, so he’ll feel right at home calling drivers to their cars before ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,'” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We’re happy to welcome him back home again to Indiana for this role on Race Day.”

Goepper is in great company. Previous grand marshals for the race have included Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor and late actress Florence Henderson.