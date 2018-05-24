× Officer involved in Aaron Bailey shooting facing civil lawsuit stemming from separate shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of the officers who killed Aaron Bailey is facing a civil lawsuit stemming from another officer-involved shooting back in October 2015.

Documents show Deonta Ellis filed a federal civil lawsuit against Carlton Howard in October 2017, who was one of the officers involved in the Aaron Bailey shooting, and Daniel Slightom.

Ellis alleged that the officers violated his Fourth, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated after a traffic stop on W. 30th St. on October 26, 2015.

Ellis, a passenger in the car of Lavon Washington, claims they were pulled over by Howard and Slightom and complied.

Documents from the lawsuit say Ellis attempted to exit the car while showing his hands. It then states that Slightom or Howard shouted “he’s going for it” and one of the officers allegedly shot him in the back.

At the scene, police found a loaded handgun in Ellis’ pants and a second loaded gun on the passenger floorboard.

The lawsuit claims neither Slightom or Howard had any probable cause to believe Ellis had committed or was committing a crime.

It also says Ellis suffered personal injury, pain and suffering as a result and he claims race factored into the officer’s decision to shoot him.

According to court records, Ellis has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon five times from 2014-2015.

A settlement conference is set for June 15. It is not known at this time if Ellis will receive any damages.