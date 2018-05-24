Some of the money taken from Brinks truck returned after accident sent cash flying around interstate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Earlier this month, the back door of a Brinks truck came open, making it rain money on the interstate.

Now at least one of the people who took some of the stray cash has returned it. The incident happened on May 2 on westbound I-70 near Holt Road.

State police said bags of money fell out of the back of the truck, sending loose bills flying all over the interstate. Some drivers stopped their vehicles and got out of their cars to scoop up the money.

State police said taking money from the scene constituted theft.

Investigators a school bus driver who stopped to pick up some of the cash decided to return it. He was granted amnesty for turning it back in. There were no students on the bus at the time.

Police said several three or four people who got out of a white truck and grabbed a money bag still haven’t been found.

Anyone who found or took some of the money and wants to turn it in can do so, no questions asked, by calling Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.