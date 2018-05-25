× 13-year-old girl critical following Noblesville middle school shooting, teacher in good condition

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Authorities say the 13-year-old girl who was shot inside a Noblesville West Middle School classroom is in critical condition.

The girl, whose identity is being withheld, was initially transported to Riverview Health and then was airlifted to Riley. Sources tell us she is 13-years-old.

Police have officially announced that Jason Seaman, 29, was the teacher who was shot.

Officials received a call about an active school shooter at 9:06 a.m. A male student was detained directly after the shooting.

Seaman and the girl were injured when a gunman opened fire inside a seventh grade science classroom.

According to witnesses, Seaman bravely tackled the student and swatted the gun away from him, possibly saving others from getting injured. The teacher yelled at the students to call 911 and run out of the building.

Students were evacuated from the middle school to Noblesville High School. Hundreds of parents were packed in the auditorium waiting to pick up their children.

From his hospital bed, Seaman released a statement below thanking Noblesville and first responders.

“First of all, thank you to the first responders from Noblesville and Fishers for their immediate action and care. I want to let everyone know that I was injured but am doing great. To all students, you are all wonderful and I thank you for your support. You are the reason I teach.”

The 13-year-old girl remains in critical conditon at Riley Hospital for Children. We will update you on any possible changes to her status as soon as we receive them.