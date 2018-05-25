BREAKING: One student, one teacher injured after Noblesville West Middle School shooting, suspect in custody

BREAKING: Two patients taken to hospital after Noblesville West Middle School shooting, suspect in custody

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. –  Three patients were taken to the hospital after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School. Two students and one adult were injured, and the families of the people injured were notified. One student was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, and the other student has a fractured ankle at Riverview Hospital. The adult was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dispatchers were called about the shooting at 9:06 a.m. A suspect is in custody, officials say.

The school is on lockdown, and middle school students were evacuated to Noblesville High School. The high school is about five miles from the middle school.

The following is an email a student sent to his parents while he was on lockdown at Noblesville West Middle School.

“There was a shooter in the building, luckily we were in one of the saftest closets in the school, I hope that everyone is alright, I’m still shaking, girls are crying, the officers are here and holding the shooter in custody, this has to be a dream, I don’t have my phone, but pick me up in the high school. I love you guys”

The school is located at 19900 Hague Road. This is a developing story, and we will update it as soon as more information is made available.

There will be a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at Fox Prairie Golf Course.

The school sent the following message to us: “Shots have been reported at Noblesville West Middle School. Reports of one injury. Police are onsite and school is in lockdown. Standby for more info.”

