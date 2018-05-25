× Businesses offer discounts and freebies for Memorial Day 2018

Monday, May 28, marks Memorial Day—and that means restaurants and businesses are offering discounts and freebies for veterans and active duty servicemen and women.

Here’s a list of Memorial Day promotions:

Blue Star Museums: Free admission to more than 2,000 museums around the nation for military personnel and their families. This will last through Labor Day and includes several Indiana locations.

Cincinnati Zoo: Free admission on Memorial Day to all members of the military. Military personnel can also buy up to six half-price tickets for immediate family members. Includes active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with government-issued ID.

Firebirds Wood-Fired Grill: Treat a hero to a free meal for Memorial Day. Dine with a veteran or active duty service member, and their lunch or dinner is free.

Fogo de Chão: Share a meal with a veteran or active duty service member, and they’ll get a 50% discount on their meal; up to three guests will also get 10% off their meal.

Golden Corral: Some locations are offering a free Memorial Day breakfast for veterans and active duty military. Call your local Golden Corral for availability and details.

Home Depot: A 10% discount is offered in-store to ALL military veterans on Memorial Day. A year-round 10% discount is available at all U.S. locations to active duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans, and their immediate dependents. You must present a valid military ID. Unfortunately, Home Depot does not accept state ID cards with veterans designation (some locations may). Some limitations may apply.

Hooters: On Monday, May 28, all veterans and active duty military personnel receive a free meal on Memorial Day from a select menu.

Lowe’s: All veterans receive a 10% discount on Memorial Day. This is not to be confused with the Everyday 10% Military Discount available to those who are currently serving, retired veterans, or VA Recipients and their immediate family.

Kings Island: Free admission to active and retired members of the U.S military during the 2018 Memorial Day holiday weekend, May 25-28.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty military get a free meal with proof of service.

McCormick & Schmick’s: On Memorial Day, Gold Star honorees (parents and spouse), veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free entree.

Outback Steakhouse: From May 24 through May 28, all veterans and active duty military receive a 20% discount on their bill.

Sherwin-Williams: Veterans and active duty military receive an additional 10% discount on paints and stains during the month of May for Military Appreciation Month.

Sleep Number: Through June 3, service members get an additional $100 off any sale price.

T-Mobile: Through May 31, anyone on the T-Mobile One Military plan can get a Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ or S8 Active at half the regular price. The company said this is in addition to its permanent military discount program.

Twin Peaks: Veterans and active duty military get a free meal from a select menu on Memorial Day.

Walgreens: Veterans, active duty military personnel and their immediate families receive a 20% discount on Memorial Day.

These discounts are at participating locations only. We suggest calling your local store before going there to make sure the deal is valid at that location. Business may require a military or government-issued ID in order to get the deal.