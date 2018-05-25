× Counselors available for students, staff after shooting at Noblesville West Middle School

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Nobesville Schools superintendent Dr. Beth Niedermeyer provided an update Friday following a shooting that injured a student and teacher.

The suspect, reportedly a seventh grader at the school, asked to be excused from class. He later returned with two handguns.

A female student who is said to be 13 years old was shot, and so was science teacher and football coach Jason Seaman. Seaman is being called a hero after tackling and disarming the gunman.

Police said updates on their statuses would not be provided until the investigation is complete.

“I am still processing my emotions about today’s terrible tragedy and I know you must all be as well,” Niedermeyer said. “I met this afternoon with the victims and their families and want you to know that Noblesville Schools is standing by to provide them support in whatever way we can. The families expressed to me that they appreciate the outpouring of love and support they have received today.”

She said counseling support has been provided for teachers this afternoon and more counseling is planned for the weekend. On Saturday and Monday, counselors will be available for teachers and staff from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Noblesville High School gate 1.

“Additionally, parents, staff and students can call a Hoosier crisis counseling hotline at 1-800-985-5990 or access counseling resources, including how to discuss tragedy with children, at http://i-cart.org/resources/” she said.

Weekend events at throughout the district have been canceled, and the baseball sectional championship will move to a new location.

School will resume on May 29 for all Noblesville schools except for the shooting site. West will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for counseling only.