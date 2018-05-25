Family of 13-year-old girl shot releases statement: ‘We’ve felt those prayers’
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The family of the 13-year-old girl who was shot during the Noblesville West Middle School shooting has released a statement.
In it, they identify their daughter as Ella Whistler.
They said “her status is critical, yet we are pleased to report she is stable.” She is currently at Riley Hospital for Children.
The family also said they’d like to thank everyone across the country who prayed for our family today.
Whistler was shot along with teacher Jason Seaman, who reportedly thwarted the shooter.
Read the full statement below.
“Our daughter, Ella Whistler, was involved in a horrific shooting today at her school. We will spend the next days and weeks processing what happened and why. But first, we wanted to say she is doing well at Riley Hospital for Children. Her status is critical, yet we are pleased to report she is stable. We’d like to thank everyone across the country who prayed for our family today. We’ve felt those prayers and appreciate each of them. We’d also like to thank the first responders, Noblesville police, Indiana State Police and the medical staff and surgeons at Riley. Please do not contact our family for further comment at this time. We appreciate you respecting our privacy as we support Ella in her recovery.”