Gov. Holcomb to speak on Noblesville school shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor Holcomb plans to the speak at the Indianapolis International Airport following the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

The governor is returning from Paris, where he spent the past week on a economic development trip regarding Indy’s first direct flight to the city of romance.

Earlier in the day, he released the following statement:

“Speaker Bosma, Pro Tem Long and I are monitoring the situation at Noblesville West Middle School from the air on our return trip to Indianapolis from Europe. Approximately 100 state police officers have been made available to work with local responders and will offer all assistance needed. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible situation.”

The press conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. We will stream it live online.