High school football recruit taking CBD oil for seizures ruled ineligible by NCAA

A high school football player who takes cannabis oil to prevent his seizures has been ruled ineligible to play in college, a decision that has sparked outrage from advocates, lawmakers and sports fans.

A former Big Ten Coach of the Year sharply criticized the decision, saying “it’s not fair to the kid” and urging the NCAA to reconsider.

C.J. Harris, a standout strong safety, helped lead Warner Robins High School to the Georgia state championship game and committed to play for Auburn University next season. But he was recently notified by Auburn coaches that the NCAA will not allow him to play if he remains on cannabis oil, according to CNN affiliate WGXA.

Under NCAA guidelines, athletes are not permitted to have any tetrahydrocannabinol in their systems. Known as THC, it is one of the active ingredients in cannabis. It has some medical applications but is also psychoactive and can cause a “high.” The other active cannabis ingredient, cannabidiol or CBD, does not produce a high and is thought to offer wide-ranging health benefits, including against seizures.

The cannabis oil Harris takes for his seizures contains less than 0.3% THC, according to the label. He won’t be able to pass an NCAA drug test while on the medicine, WGXA reported.

“We urge the NCAA to review their existing guidelines on THC and explore possible exceptions to allow players under medical treatment, like C.J., the ability to fulfill their dreams of playing college football,” Phil Gattone, president and CEO of the Epilepsy Foundation, a nonprofit advocacy group, said in a statement. “We hope the NCAA would reconsider their decision and assess C.J. on his character and talent as a football player.”

Gattone said that although he couldn’t comment specifically about Harris’ use of CBD oil to treat his seizures, the “Epilepsy Foundation is committed to advocating for people with epilepsy live their fullest lives and realize their dreams.”

“We support safe, legal access to medical cannabis and CBD if a patient and their health care team feel that the potential benefits of medical cannabis or CBD for uncontrolled epilepsy outweigh the risks,” he said.

The NCAA has not responded to a request for comment.

Jerry Kill, who was named Big Ten Coach of the Year as the head football coach of the University of Minnesota, even as he battled his own seizure disorder, has sharply critical of the decision. In a phone interview with CNN, he urged Auburn and the NCAA to come together to reconsider the decision.

“That young man should not be punished for a disorder that is being controlled by cannabis oil,” said Kill, who had to retire due to seizures and has been a champion for those with epilepsy. “I encourage both parties to take a good look at what they’re doing to a young man’s dream.