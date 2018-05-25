Mother of Noblesville West Middle School student: ‘There needs to be changes as soon as possible’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.-- The sister and mother of a student at Noblesville West Middle School described the tense moments after learning of a shooting at the school.

Kaley Sweeney has a sister at the middle school who was in choir class, and the choir room is really close to the 7th grade hallway. Sweeney got a text Friday morning saying there was a school shooter and they were on their way to a safe location.

"She heard over the intercom there was a code Alice and it was not a drill and they needed to evacuate immediately. She said she did hear the shots," said Sweeney.

Sweeny's mother said this morning's call "is the worst call you ever want to get."

She said she is shocked this happened at her child's school.

"I really think there needs to be changes as soon as possible," she said.

When she was on her way to the school, she didn't know if the shooter was still active.

"Are we going to be in the line of fire? It's just so scary- you want to get there to get your child and you just don't know what to do but you keep heading there because that's the thing to do," she said.

In terms of changes to security, she said, "I think maybe they need to do searches daily when you arrive to school."

The mother said maybe they would need to change school hours or even raise taxes to accommodate that.

"Something needs to change with all these school shootings," she said. "They keep happening every week and these kids know they can get away with it, so if they're searched daily from head to toe before they go to class, they're gonna know, 'Well, we may not get away with it.'"