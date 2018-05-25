Science teacher swatted gun away from shooter at Noblesville West Middle School, witness tells FOX59

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Dan Spehler shared a firsthand account from a seventh grader who was in the Noblesville West Middle School classroom at the time of the shooting.

The seventh grader said a student entered a science classroom and shot at someone. The science teacher bravely tackled the gunman and swatted the gun away from him, possibly saving others from getting injured. The student didn't say whether the teacher was injured.

“I literally just spoke with a seventh grader who was in the room where this happened. Her mom came to pick her up this morning. She confirmed what I heard from another person who lives nearby that this was in a science classroom and that a science teacher may have been the one to literally tackle this kid and swat the gun away from him. That is a firsthand account… She described him as a student, and that he shot at someone in the room, and one student was injured. And that this science teacher bravely swatted that gun away from the gunman’s hands, saving everyone else in that room.”

Police updated the media around 11 a.m. and said one adult was injured. It is unclear at this time if that was the adult referenced in this account.

