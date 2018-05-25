× BREAKING: Two patients taken to hospital after Noblesville West Middle School shooting, suspect in custody

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Two patients were taken to the hospital after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School. One teenager and one adult was injured. A suspect is in custody, officials say.

The school is on lockdown, and middle school students were evacuated to Noblesville High School.

The following is an email a student sent to his parents while he was on lockdown at Noblesville West Middle School.

“There was a shooter in the building, luckily we were in one of the saftest closets in the school, I hope that everyone is alright, I’m still shaking, girls are crying, the officers are here and holding the shooter in custody, this has to be a dream, I don’t have my phone, but pick me up in the high school. I love you guys”

The school is located at 19900 Hague Road. This is a developing story, and we will update it as soon as more information is made available.