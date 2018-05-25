Tips for Making Your Move Easier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you are buying or selling a home, you are required to move. Taylor Puckett, a trusted advisor of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty, shares tips on how to make this transition process run smoothly.

There are a lot of little things you can do to make the moving process less stressful. “One tip I have is to pack an overnight bag so you have all of those essentials handy and you are not digging through boxes to find what you are looking for. Another tip is to label all of your boxes for each room so you are only moving them once,” Puckett said.

Puckett recommends decluttering your home a few weeks before you move. It will make the moving process easier if you get rid of the things that you do not need anymore.

After everything is packed and ready to go, it is highly recommended you use a moving company. “Moving is very stressful and it is exhausting. Getting all of your things to the house is just the first step of the process. Hire a moving company to do the big things for you, so you have more time to take care of the fun things around the new home,” Puckett said.

Moving companies can be pricey, so Puckett recommends obtaining quotes from different companies. “Negotiate the quotes you receive from the different companies because a lot of the time movers will negotiate prices for people. I also recommend packing your own boxes and putting them in a central location in your home so if you are paying the movers by the hour, you will save time and money.”

As a trusted advisor, Puckett said it is her job to be a resource for her clients. “This could be getting names, numbers or recommendations for the client or by helping relocation clients get accustomed to their new city.”

