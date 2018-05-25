YTF: Race Week Edition!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Speedway, Ind. - For this race week edition of Your Town Friday, where else would we head but Speedway?!

Speedway City was established in 1912 near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which was there first.

The 4.2 square mile area was incorporated as the Town of Speedway in 1926.

Of course IMS has influenced the way of life in Speedway. It's the "Racing Capital of the World" and Speedway has always reflected that, and been proud.

Many people move there and never leave. Lindy Thackston met one woman who was loving life in LA, but the racing Gods called her to Speedway, and now she can't picture herself anywhere else.

Marie Hall's late husband drove in the 1961 and 1964 Indy 500's and she loves to sit outside her Three Sisters and a Trunk boutique on Main Street and reminisce about those days with anyone, from the every day racing fan passing by to legends like Bobby Unser and A.J. Foyt.

"I have to tell you how he explained the race to me," said Hall. " He said Marie, every race track in the world, and all those guys get in their race cars, but you know where they want to go? The Indy 500. But only 33 guys a year get to play so it is a great honor."

Every year on April 15, Marie takes the colored items from her shop and puts them in racing hibernation.

"In June I’ll become color again, but right now I’m black and white!" said Hall.

"I have ladies clothing and gifts, but the guys can come in and browse in the memorabilia room or in the racing book room up front, or if they don’t want to do that, they can sit and talk to me!"

Watch the video above to see more of Marie's story!