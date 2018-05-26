× Beech Grove python Vine found after extensive search

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – After an extensive search, the Beech Grove python named Vine has been found.

Marion County confirms she was found this morning in the owner’s shed.

According to court records, the owner now faces a $2,500 fine for violating a city ordinance for exhibiting a wild, vicious animal.

A hearing date is scheduled for July 25.

During the search, Vine became a local legend, spawning a Twitter account and a petition to change the mascot of Beech Grove schools to the pythons.