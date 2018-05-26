× City of Noblesville host prayer vigil Saturday night, donation site created

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The city of Noblesville held a community prayer vigil Saturday night in wake of the school shooting.

Many community church leaders, Gov. Holcomb and Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.

It took place at Federal Hill Commons, located between Cicero Rd. and Westfield Rd.

If you like to donate to the families of Jason Whistler and Ella Whistler, click here.

To donate to Jason Seaman’s GoFundMe, click here. As of this time, the community has raised over $30,000 for him.