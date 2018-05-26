× President Trump thanks teacher Jason Seaman for heroic act during Noblesville shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump has thanked Noblesville West Middle School teacher Jason Seaman for his heroic efforts Friday in his science classroom.

“Thanks to very brave Teacher & Hero Jason Seaman of Noblesville, Indiana for his heroic act in saving so many precious young lives. His quick and automatic action is begin talking about all over the word!”

Seaman thwarted the shooter by knocking at least one gun out of the suspect’s hands and tackled him to the ground. He then told his students to call 911 after being shot multiple times.

His student, 13-year-old Ella Whistler, is in critical condition following the shooting. Her parents released a statement Friday night saying they are pleased to report that she is stable.

A vigil is planned for 7 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons.