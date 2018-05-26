× Woman dead after fatal shooting at north side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a fatal shooting at a north side apartment complex.

Just before 7:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Boulder Dr. That is at Landmark Apartments and Townhomes.

IMPD confirms a woman has died after being sent to St. Vincent. She was initially transported in critical condition.

Police say this appears to be a domestic incident and a person of interest has been detained.

Last weekend, 10 people were shot.