A hot and humid Indy 500

It’s here! We’re in Indy 500 mode and crowds are gathering at the track. Here’s what you need to plan on. A very hot and humid day! We will be tying the record for most 80°+ days for May today AND tying the record for the longest above average streak for a May. Highs today will be in the lower 90s. That will be the first 90° day for 2018.

Dew-points will be near 70° before the race even starts. That means the air will feel heavy and the heat index will feel a few degrees cooler than it actually is.

We stay mainly dry today but we can’t rule out the chance for an isolated shower or t-storm. If it develops near the IMS, expect a delay in the race. Chances for that are slim and anything that does develop should move along quickly.

Warm again tonight with lows dropping to the lower 70s.

We’re watching better chances for rain by mid next week. It will stem from sub-tropical storm Alberto that has developed in the Gulf of Mexico.

This system is currently projected to reach us as a post-tropical low pressure system by Wednesday, bringing with it some much-needed rainfall.

May 2018 closes on Thursday and we are sticking with the warm trend of 80°+ temperatures. It is on track to go in the books at the warmest May on record.