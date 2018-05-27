George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine for low blood pressure, fatigue

Former US President George H. W. Bush applauds during an event in the East Room of the White House July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. US President Barack Obama hosted former US President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush to honor the 5000th Daily Point of Light Award which is a program started in response to Bush's call for volunteerism. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 93-year-old has been hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue.

Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted just after 2 p.m. Sunday that Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days.

Bush is being treated at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. McGrath said Bush is awake, alert and not in any discomfort.

A hospital spokeswoman said Sunday all information would be released by the Bush family.

The 41st president is spending the summer at the family compound in Kennebunkport. He attended a pancake breakfast Saturday at the local American Legion.

Bush’s wife of 73 years, Barbara, died last month.

The day after his wife’s funeral, Bush was hospitalized in Houston for an infection for 13 days.