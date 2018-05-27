× Heroic teacher Jason Seaman will tell his story in Monday press conference

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The heroic teacher who stopped an active shooter Friday at Noblesville West Middle School will address the public for the first time Monday.

Jason Seaman will speak at Noblesville Schools Educational Services Center, located at 18025 River Rd., tomorrow morning at 9.

Seaman will reportedly tell his story on what exactly happened inside his 7th grade science classroom on Friday morning. 13-year-old Ella Whistler is in “critical, yet stable” condition following the shooting.

He will be honored directly after the press conference at the sectional championship baseball game between Noblesville and Hamilton Southeastern.

The game will be held at Noblesville’s Dunker Field at 10 a.m.