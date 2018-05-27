IMPD: One dead following shooting at Dollar General on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a shooting at a business on the northeast side.
Just after 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Emerson Way and 56th St. on the report of a person shot.
IMPD confirms a shooting happened at Dollar General and a victim has passed away.
No word on yet if it was an employee or if it happened inside the store.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will update once more information becomes available.