#FOX59at500: Watch special pre-race coverage of the Indianapolis 500

LIVE BLOG | Race day for the Indianapolis 500

Posted 6:09 AM, May 27, 2018, by , Updated at 06:12AM, May 27, 2018

View from IMS on May 27, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s race day!

Follow along with live updates from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as we get ready for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500.

You can find the running order here.

Watch our live pre-race show here. Coverage runs until 11 a.m.

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:39 AM

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:34 AM

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:31 AM

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:30 AM

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:29 AM

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:28 AM

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:28 AM

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:28 AM

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:23 AM

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:22 AM

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:22 AM

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:19 AM

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:15 AM

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:12 AM

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:10 AM

Matt Adams - Web Producer May 27, 20186:10 AM