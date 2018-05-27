LIVE BLOG | Race day for the Indianapolis 500
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s race day!
Follow along with live updates from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as we get ready for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500.
You can find the running order here.
Watch our live pre-race show here. Coverage runs until 11 a.m.
If you’re heading to the track today, it’s gonna be a hot one. Drink plenty of fluids (the non-alcoholic kind) to stay hydrated. If you see something suspicious, say something. Enjoy the race and be safe. #Indy500 #ThisIsMay @IMS @IndyCar
— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) May 27, 2018
FOLKS going to @IMS: Do yourself a favor and DRINK PLENTY OF WATER today & stay hydrated (with something other than with beer). Temps expected to reach the low to mid 90's by this afternoon #indy500 pic.twitter.com/cIzyqJC2T9
— Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) May 27, 2018
Fortune favors the fast.
🎟️ >> https://t.co/RrP5IM16iA #Indy500 | #ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/onGsK3vzzW
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 27, 2018
Good morning from @IMS, race fans! 🏁#INDYCAR #INDY500 pic.twitter.com/U0xrD6rU12
— Team Penske (@Team_Penske) May 27, 2018
For the record, yesterday's race of 33 cockroaches predicted #9 Scott Dixon as today's Indy 500 winner. @FOX59 #Fox59at500 @IMS pic.twitter.com/XTXcsZg172
— Zach Myers (@ZachMyersNews) May 27, 2018
Good Morning! #FOX59at500 pic.twitter.com/SrQT5VlqA8
— Lindy Thackston (@lindythackston) May 27, 2018
Who do u think will win the Indy 500 and why? May read your thoughts on @FOX59 #FOX59at500 pic.twitter.com/vyCPw6Hnhn
— SCOTT JONES (@FOX59SJONES) May 27, 2018
#INDY500 RACE DAY. Time to go to work.#INDYCAR | #TeamJN | #DEFENDTHE1 | #ThisIsMay | #OneObsession pic.twitter.com/KX5ZUYy4Rt
— Josef Newgarden (@josefnewgarden) May 27, 2018
I’m ready for 500 miles today. @robertwickens wins the 102nd running of the #INDY500 pic.twitter.com/VysSsl2J1I
— Ryan Liggett (@RyanLiggettNews) May 27, 2018
So far @SpeedwayPD have only arrested 3 people inside the track & the surrounding area for public intoxication. I'm willing to say that number may increase by this afternoon… #Indy500
— Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) May 27, 2018
It’s #RaceDay at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!! Gate 10 on 30th Street is open. Traffic and pedestrians steadily flowing into the track. #Indy500 @IndyCar pic.twitter.com/HmRax7Shrx
— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) May 27, 2018
@BrianWilkes59wx and I out here! Where are you at? @fox59 #indy500 #ThisIsMay #fox59at500 pic.twitter.com/6kyN8ZryCa
— Jim O'Brien (@JimOBrienWX) May 27, 2018
If heading into the track Gate 6 (front stretch near the tunnel) might be your best bet. Limited wait times. #FOX59at500 pic.twitter.com/pbkmRMcUhR
— Ryan Liggett (@RyanLiggettNews) May 27, 2018
Gates are OPEN, race fans.
Welcome to the #Indy500. 🏁🏎️🥛#ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/EDCCR2tLDk
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 27, 2018
It’s an early morning milk delivery for @INDairy!
Who do you think will drink it in Victory Circle? 🥛 #Indy500 | #INDYCAR | #ThisIsMay | #WinnersDrinkMilk pic.twitter.com/aFwQ9KGHip
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 27, 2018