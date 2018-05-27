LIVE BLOG | The 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s time to race!
The 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 has arrived.
You can find the starting order here. And remember–it’s going to be a hot one out there today.
Follow along with the race with live updates throughout the afternoon:
35 laps in, and we've got a clean race so far! #Indy500
1) Ed Carpenter
2) Tony Kanaan
3) Josef Newgarden
4) Simon Pagenaud
5) Helio Castroneves#FOX59at500
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) May 27, 2018
Some of the drivers are taking a pit stop, including Danica Patrick and Tony Kanaan #Indy500
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) May 27, 2018
This is the 102nd Running.
This is the Racing Capital of the World. #Indy500 | #INDYCAR | #ThisIsMay pic.twitter.com/XBRWqPWG5x
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 27, 2018
At the #Indy500 25 lap mark:
1. Carpenter
2. Pagenaud
3. Power
4. Newgarden
5. Bourdais#FOX59at500
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) May 27, 2018
Perfect start, @VicOladipo! #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/oyNyWV1SCP
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 27, 2018
15 laps in:
1. Ed Carpenter
2. Simon Pagenaud
3. Will Power
4. Josef Newgarden
5. Sabastien Bourdais#Indy500 #FOX59at500
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) May 27, 2018
Ed Carpenter looks mighty strong out front #Indy500 #FOX59at500
— Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) May 27, 2018
5 laps in, your race leaders are 1) Carpenter 2) Pagenaud 3) Power 4) Newgarden 5) Bourdais #Indy500 #FOX59at500
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) May 27, 2018
And they're off! #Indy500 #FOX59at500 https://t.co/TVXojLPuMs
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) May 27, 2018
The iconic #indy500 balloon release complete with #Backhomeagaininindiana in the background #FOX59at500 pic.twitter.com/WuPJIjs6J5
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) May 27, 2018
There's nothing quite like coming back home. #Indy500 | #INDYCAR | #ThisIsMay | @Anthem_Singer pic.twitter.com/fupGP6vUO2
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 27, 2018
Almost time for @edcarpenter20 to lead the field to green. #fox59at500 pic.twitter.com/s3RdupHnFR
— Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) May 27, 2018
THAT'S how you sing the National Anthem.
Thank you, @Kelly_Clarkson.#Indy500 | #ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/JxBu1Rox9V
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 27, 2018
What a day for a flyover.#Indy500 | #ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/yqhJ7GDipF
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 27, 2018
This is what it's all about. Incredible, @JonMcLaughlin.#Indy500 | #ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/AU3hUrfo8x
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 27, 2018
It’s @DanicaPatrick and her man. That @NFL QB for @packers pic.twitter.com/hKADLwTYCO
— Chris Widlic (@Chris_Widlic) May 27, 2018
Vic’s introduction at the 102nd #Indy500 🏎 pic.twitter.com/sBeOxgdYBn
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 27, 2018
This is Memorial Day Weekend. This is the #Indy500.#ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/X2YBs2yQtP
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 27, 2018
This is the #Indy500. #INDYCAR | #ThisIsMay pic.twitter.com/ma4OtbXQ4n
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 27, 2018
Nothing behind us right now. But not for long. #letsdothis #indy500 #itsfine #naparacing pic.twitter.com/8zdcAVBM7n
— Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) May 27, 2018
500 FACTS: 40% of the #Indy500 race day temperatures topped 80° (40%). On only two occasions only reached the 50s for a high. 1992 and 1967 #inwx @FOX59 @IMS #FOX59at500 pic.twitter.com/3FgoLzU6Fo
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) May 27, 2018
The #Indy500 front row. Three accomplished IndyCar drivers all seeking a 1st 500 win #fox59at500 pic.twitter.com/HPuXmX8ejb
— Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) May 27, 2018