× SCHEDULE | 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s finally here–the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500!

Ed Carpenter will lead the field after winning his third career Indy 500 pole. Public gates opened at 6 a.m.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Race Day:

5 a.m.-noon: Ticket and Credential Office Open

6 a.m.: Public Gates Open

6 a.m.-12:19 p.m.: IMS Midway Open

7 a.m.: Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light Gates Open

7:15-8:45 a.m.: Snake Pit – Attlas Performance Begins

8 a.m.: Parade of Bands

8:30 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Begins

8:40 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March reaches Checkpoint 1 – 4th Street

8:50 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March reaches Checkpoint 2 – Pagoda Plaza

8:55 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March reaches Checkpoint 3 – IMS Midway

9 a.m.: 500 Festival Princess Parade Laps

9 a.m.: Snake Pit – GRIZ Performance Begins

9:15-10:30 a.m.: Celebrity Red Carpet – Pagoda Plaza

9:25 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March reaches Checkpoint 4 – Band Gate

10:05 a.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash” performed by Purdue University Band

10:28 a.m.: Deadmau5 lands in Turn 1 with Green Flag in IU Health Helicopter

10:35 a.m.: Green Flag Guests (Deadmau5, Chris Hemsworth) Lap to Yard of Bricks

10:35 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Winning Drivers Laps

10:43 a.m.: Deadmau5 and Chris Hemsworth Green Flag Handoff, Trackside Stage

10:45 a.m.: Snake Pit – Diplo Performance Begins

10:54 a.m.: Dan Gurney Tribute Lap

10:55 a.m.: Historic Race Car Laps

11:01-11:06 a.m.: Fastrax Parachute Team Demonstration

11:34 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

11:43 a.m.: Military March

11:46 a.m.: “America the Beautiful” performed by Indiana National Guard Military Trio

11:48 a.m.: Military Address delivered by General Joseph Lengyel, U.S. Air Force

11:53 a.m.: Presentation of Colors

11:53 a.m.: Invocation delivered by Archbishop Charles Thompson, Diocese of Indianapolis

11:55 a.m.: “Taps”

11:57 a.m.: “God Bless America” performed by Jon McLaughlin

Noon: National Anthem performed by Kelly Clarkson

12:02 p.m.: Flyover, U.S. Air Force B-2 Stealth Bomber, Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Noster, Missouri

12:04 p.m.: “Drivers, to your Cars” – Nick Goepper

12:11 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” performed by Jim Cornelison

12:11 p.m.: “Drivers Start Your Engines”

12:18 p.m.: Green Flag for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, waved by Chris Hemsworth

12:20 p.m.: Snake Pit – Axwell & Ingrosso Performance Begins

2 p.m.: Snake Pit – Deadmau5 Performance Begins

3:30 p.m.: Snake Pit Gates Close

TICKETS: General Admission: $40. Kids 15 and under are free with an adult with a general admission ticket. General admission tickets do not include grandstand access, only infield viewing mounds.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (6 a.m.-checkered flag): All gates open.

STANDS OPEN: All mounds open (general admission), all stands open (reserved).

PARKING LOTS OPEN: All lots open, prepaid only, sold out. All ADA parking is prepaid and is sold out.

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: 6 a.m.-6 p.m., $40 IMS Gate Admission for Indianapolis 500 plus Museum Admission ($10 Adult, $5 Ages 6-15, Free 5 and under). Entrance into the grounds is free of charge on non-event days. However, during events the Indianapolis Motor Speedway charges an admission fee or requires a ticket to enter the grounds. This general admission fee or ticket price does not include admission to the Museum.