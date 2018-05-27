× VIDEO: One on one with Indy 500 champion Will Power

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Will Power had done pretty much everything a driver can accomplish in the IndyCar Series.

He had 33 victories, 51 pole positions and a series championship, but he had never won the biggest race of them all.

That was until Sunday when the Team Penske driver won the 102nd Indianapolis 500. He led 59 of the 200 laps to become the first Australian to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”. He’s also the first driver to sweep both races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the same year.

“This is as high as you get on the mountain,” Power said. “It’s an amazing feeling. Coming to the checkered flag, I can’t tell you how many emotions I had and how hard I was screaming. This is the last box I needed to tick in IndyCar. Amazing.”

Sunday was the 17th Indy 500 win for Team Penske and 201st win overall for IndyCar’s premier team.

Power talked with Indy Sports Central’s Chris Hagan after celebrating in victory lane.