116th Street between Towne and Spring Mill to close for construction starting in June

CARMEL, IN – Beginning June 4, before the rush hour, city contractors will close 116th Street between Towne Road and Spring Mill Road to all but local traffic for approximately 65 days. This closure is necessary to complete two projects – the replacement of a bridge just east of Clay Center Road and a culvert over Williams Creek, just west of Ditch Road.

The detour route uses 106th Street. The anticipated completion date of these projects is August 8, weather permitting.