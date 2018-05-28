× All southbound lanes of I-65 closed near Franklin exit due to crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A two-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of southbound I-65 near SR 44 in Johnson County. That’s east of Franklin.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes as they travel southbound on the interstate near mile marker 89.7

Indiana State Police say two people were transported via ambulance to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis as a result of the crash. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.