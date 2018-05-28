× Fun runs and health events to be featured this week in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A busy week of fun runs to benefit various charities will take place this week on the street of downtown Indianapolis. Those events, plus other summer time activities will bring about increased foot and vehicle traffic to the city.

Drivers should expect delays at or around these events and may also find parking limited as well.

The week’s line up of activities and events are:

Wednesday, May 30

The Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market continues its season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

Workout Wednesdays presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Shield returns to Georgia Street. The south lane of the center block of Georgia Street (between Illinois and Meridian streets) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. every Wednesday through September.

Friday, June 1

Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Food Truck Fridays driven by ChooseYourChevy.com will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Blackford Street will be closed between Wabash and New York streets from 9 a.m. Friday – noon Sunday for Vintage Indiana Wine and Food Festival.

Saturday, June 2

March of Dimes’ March for Babies 5K will cause a total closure of Blake and Blackford streets from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. See the route.

The Race Away from Domestic Violence 5K will cause the closure of multiple streets from 7 – 11 a.m. See the full route here.

Sunday, June 3

The 25th Annual Miracle Ride for Riley Kids 2018 will be an escorted ride through Indianapolis and cause multiple partial closures.

The Visit Indy Reception for MPI guests will lead to a total closure of the south half of Monument Circle from noon to 11 p.m. Georgia Street’s west block will also be closed from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Special Events

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field Tuesday through Sunday.

An Indy Eleven game may cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium Wednesday evening.