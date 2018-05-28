Heroic teacher Jason Seaman, survivor Ella Whistler honored at Noblesville sectional baseball game

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The heroic teacher who stopped a shooter Friday at Noblesville West Middle School was honored during the high school’s sectional baseball game Monday morning.
The baseball game was originally going to be moved from Noblesville, but the IHSAA decided to keep it there to honor Jason Seaman, student Ella Whistler, as well as all of the faculty and students at Noblesville West Middle School.
Shirts were sold at the game to raise money for the Seaman and Whistler families, but Seaman has asked that all of the proceeds go to Whistler. You can buy one of those shirts online here.
At the sectional game, Seaman also met the Noblesville High School student who started a GoFundMe campaign for him. Jackson Ramey, who is on the baseball team, and has raised over $70,000 for Seaman.
The Noblesville baseball team won 6-3, and they will play again tonight against the Fishers Tigers at 7 p.m.