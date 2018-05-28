× Hottest of the year; remnants of Alberto will give us some rain relief midweek

Hottest of the year on the way today! Hazy sun and very muggy with a quick rise in temperatures, dangerous if taken for granted but NOT a record high (96° in 1911). Storm chances look weak today but a breakdown in the pattern will emerge tomorrow night and into Wednesday.

Remnants of Alberto should bring us a decent rain chance on Wednesday and through Thursday. Rainfall that is much needed, as we are now 3.28″ below the monthly average.