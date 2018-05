× IMPD investigates fatal shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of 21st Street and Post Road.

We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story as soon as more information is made available.

This is the second fatal shooting near that location in less than a week.