IMPD releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect

WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police have released surveillance video of Sunday’s fatal shooting at a northeast side Dollar General store.

Officers are asking the public to help identify the suspect who shot and killed a clerk, 41-year-old Brian Eure, who had worked at the store for three years.

IMPD tells FOX59 that the suspect was in the store in the 5000 block of Emerson Way for about 30 minutes before he pulled out the gun.

Police say the suspect was seen wearing green pants and a backpack during the shooting. Surveillance video also shows he was wearing a Nike visor and bandana on his head.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

To donate to a GoFundMe set up by the family of Eure, click here.