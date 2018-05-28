× Memorial Day ceremonies across central Indiana honor fallen heroes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ceremonies around central Indiana honored those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the country.

People visited Crown Hill Cemetery Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Several events happened around the grounds including a special service near the grave of a young man who enlisted at age 8 as a drummer boy with Union soldiers.

For some in attendance, the ties to history run deep. Jim Floyd said five of his ancestors died in the Civil War.

“I carry their blood, I carry their genes,” said Floyd, who is with the Ben Harrison Camp No. 356, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. “It’s incumbent upon me to honor their memory.”

“We’ve got to keep the memory of these people alive,” said Amy Bowyer, who is the president of the auxiliary. “They fought to give us our freedom.”

The playing of the taps and a three volley salute honored the fallen soldiers.

Some brought their children to the event – a gesture that was very meaningful to Bowyer.

“I want my grandkids to know what this means and I wish more people would do that too,” she said.