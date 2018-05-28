Noblesville community rallies around students, staff in wake of shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– While some students and staff in Noblesville prepare to head back to class this week after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School, the community is rallying around them

Last week, police said a student opened fire inside a classroom. Ella Whistler, 13, and teacher Jason Seaman were hit. Seaman has been hailed a hero for stopping the shooter.

“When something happens in Noblesville everybody comes together,” high school teacher Rich Harden said.

Part of that effort was evident Monday at Noblesville High School’s baseball games. The Noblesville Millers (won/lost) their battle for a sectional championship game, but it was about more than the game.

“Our community went through a really tragic instance on Friday and we just want to come together and show our support,” Teresa Plummer, a parent of a baseball team member, said.

In the crowd Monday evening, countless people wore t-shirts, made donations and expressed their support for Noblesville.

“Anytime there’s some events where people can come and start that healing process and try to get back to a little bit of normalcy is a good thing,” athletic director Leah Woodbridge said. “So we feel like the baseball game earlier this afternoon and this evening has been able to provide that just a little bit.”

Earlier in the day, Seaman spoke publicly for the first time about how he’s feeling and the community support, which has been constant since the shooting.

“I’m still processing much of what has happened but I can say with absolute certainty that I am proud to be a Miller,” Seaman said.

He later stopped by the team’s first game of the day, where a moment of silence was held, he and staff were honored and he was able to speak with students, including team member Jackson Ramey. Ramey started a Gofundme account that’s raised more than $80,000.

But this week the support is still needed and not slowing down as some students head back to class.

“Walking back tomorrow and being there for the kids, it’s not done it’s going to be a process and getting them back in tune with normal high school days again,” Harden said.

All schools except for Noblesville West Middle School will resume tomorrow. The middle school will be open for counseling only. The district said counselors will be on hand at other schools, and that counseling services will continue into next school year.

If you would like to purchase a shirt click here. If you would like to make a donation click here.