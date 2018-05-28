× On morning after, Power still riding high of Indianapolis 500 win

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – As Will Power posed for picture after picture on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway yard of bricks, the 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner was staying awake on sheer willpower.

(I’m only a little sorry).

“I didn’t sleep last night,” Power smiled. “Couldn’t stop thinking about what happened. Just an amazing day.”

Power drove his No. 12 Verizon IndyCar to victory at The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, finally accomplishing what he called the “last box to check to be considered a very successful driver”.

Now, Power has plenty of boxes to check as an Indy 500 champion, between interviews, photos, appearances, etc.

“I’m just excited about the whole thing, you know,” he said, in regard to all that comes with winning the biggest race of his life. “Gonna enjoy it and take it all in. You don’t get to do this too many times. Hope I get to do it again, but for now, I’m just absolutely enjoying the moment.”