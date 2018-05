× Person found dead in Indianapolis Motor Speedway parking lot, police say

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Police say a person was found dead in the parking lot / camping area across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the area to investigate around 2:30 p.m. They are calling it a “natural” death.

The identity of the person is unknown at this time. We will update this story if more information is made available.