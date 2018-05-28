× RECIPE: Beef Brisket with Carrots Vichy

For the Brisket

Ingredients

1 (3 pound) beef brisket, trimmed of fat

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

1 (12 fluid ounce) can beer

1 (12 ounce) bottle tomato-based chili sauce

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.

Season the brisket on all sides with salt and pepper, and place in a glass baking dish. Cover with a layer of sliced onions. In a medium bowl, mix together the beer, chili sauce, and brown sugar. Pour over the roast. Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil.

Bake for 3 hours in the preheated oven. Remove the aluminum foil, and bake for an additional 30 minutes. Let the brisket rest and cool slightly before slicing and returning to the dish. Reheat in the oven with the sauce spooned over the sliced meat.

For the Carrots Vichy

Ingredients

2 cups carrots or 2 cups parsnips, peeled and sliced

1/2 cup boiling water

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Chopped chives or parsley (oregano is pictured)

Directions

Place all ingredients in saucepan except the chives/parsley.

Cook the carrots/parsnips over medium heat until the water evaporates.

Permit them to brown in the butter.

Serve them sprinkled with either chopped chives or parsley.

Recipes adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants. For more unique recipe ideas, please visit www.cchconsultants.com