State Road 46 pavement repairs from Columbus to Nashville to begin this week

BARTHOLOMEW & BROWN COUNTIES—Contractors for a $4.3 million resurfacing project on State Road 46 between Columbus and Nashville will begin making pavement repairs this Wednesday. Flaggers will be onsite to direct motorists around moving work zones.

INDOT officials anticipate that these asphalt patching operations will continue—weather permitting—for approximately one week.

Contractors will mill the pavement before applying a new 1½-inch lift of asphalt surface on this 15-mile section of S.R. 46. Meanwhile, full-depth pavement replacement of a 1200-foot section of S.R. 46 at Tipton Lakes Boulevard near Columbus has been rescheduled to occur after patching has been completed.

S.R. 46’s traffic count between I-65 and S.R. 135 is nearly 10,000 vehicles a day.