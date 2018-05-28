Staying warm until rain returns to central Indiana

What a Memorial Day! The temperature topped out at 95° in Indianapolis Monday afternoon.

This sets several milestones when looking at weather records:

This is the warmest Memorial Day on record (since 1971).

This is the 2 nd warmest temperature ever recorded in the month of May in Indianapolis.

warmest temperature ever recorded in the month of May in Indianapolis. This is the warmest temperature Indianapolis has hit since September 11, 2013.

We have another warm day coming Tuesday. After a warm start to the day with lows in the upper 60°s, the temperature should return back to 90° by afternoon in Indianapolis.

One difference for Tuesday… more clouds. We should start the day partly cloudy, but clouds will be on the increase as we go through the day, turning skies partly sunny by late afternoon. There will be a small chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The probability of rain increases Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

WARM MAY MARCHES ALONG

Today marks the 22nd day Indianapolis has reached 80°. This sets the record for number of 80° days for the month. We will likely extend the record as we are forecasting 80°+ every day for the rest of the month.

This is the warmest May on record to date. We surpasses 1977, 1965 and 1944 which had the prior record for 80° days in May (21).