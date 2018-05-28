× VIDEO: Power honored at Indy 500 Victory Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Monday is pay day for the field of 33.

Drivers collected their prize money at the Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration at the JW Marriott downtown.

Will Power took home the biggest check, earning over $2.5 million for his first Indy 500 win. The driver of the No. 12 Chevrolet took the lead on lap 196 when Stefan Wilson and Jack Harvey pitted for fuel and cruised home for Team Penske’s 17th 500 victory.

“It’s just one of the best moments of my life,” Power said. “It’s a goal that I set probably 10 years ago when I first raced at the speedway. It took a long time, but an amazing feeling when I finally got it.”

Indianapolis’ own Ed Carpenter earned $911,504 for his runner-up performance, his best career finish in the Indy 500. 2008 champion Scott Dixon got $587,129 for finishing third.

The overall purse for this year’s event was $13,078,065.

