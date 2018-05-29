× 90° streak rolls before Alberto arrives in town! Much needed rain for some…

Expect a warm and hazy start this Tuesday morning, as the radar remains very dry! This will mark another hot one for today. Clouds increasing through the day should slowly temper the most intense heat, along with winds steadily increasing. Still hot, but not as extreme, as our Memorial Day heat that topped out at 95°, 1° off from tying the record of 96° in 1911.

Spotty showers and isolated storms will begin to develop by late afternoon/evening and will be with us off and on through Thursday morning. This is remnants of Alberto and should help in breaking the heat and adding much needed rain for SOME communities. Unfortunately, the main track will take the steadiest rain through Illinois but still the chances are decent for parts of Indiana, especially the western half!

The weekend looks dry and temperatures warm but no 90’s anticipated…